RTC employees stage protest at CM’s residence in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:50 am

Karimnagar: TSRTC workers staged a protest at North-Telangana Bhavan, the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Thigalaguttapalli on Friday. The RTC workers including women reached the Chief Minister’s residence and staged a dharna in front of the main entrance gate. They raised slogans against the State government and the Chief Minister.

Police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the agitating employees to withdraw their protest but in vain. Police arrested some of the protesters when they tried to gatecrash into the residence and shifted them to Police Training Centre.

It may be recalled here that the activists of Left wing student unions’ had tried to stage protest demonstration at North-Telangana Bhavan in support of the striking RTC workers on Wednesday. Their attempt was, however, foiled by the police. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met the arrested RTC workers at the PTC and extended his support to them.

Sanjay Kumar slammed the police department for registering cases against RTC workers for staging protest in front of an empty house.

RTC JAC stages protest at Minister’s camp office in Khammam

Intensifying the ongoing strike, TSRTC JAC workers staged demonstrations at all depots and bus stands in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday. Beginning the protests early in the morning, the RTC workers reached the bus depots and bus stations at around 3 am. They squatted in front of depot gates, obstructing the passage of buses in and out of the depots all over the district. The demonstration by the RTC workers affected operation of bus services.

In Khammam, the striking workers laid siege to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar’s camp office. Some of the protesters tried to jump over the gate in a bid to storm into the Minister’s office, but the police foiled their efforts.

According to officials, three buses were damaged when unidentified persons pelted stones at them. It was said that a bus belonging to Manuguru depot and going to Hyderabad was damaged in stone pelting near Sujathanagar in Kothagudem district during late night hours of Thursday.

Similarly one more bus belonging to Kothagudem depot was damaged near Sujathanagar, while another bus was said to have been damaged near Chinkatani in Khammam district. The window panes of the buses were damaged in the three incidents.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader T Veerabhadram, JAC leaders PV Babu, V Jacob, PV Prasad and others have urged the State government to invite the JAC leaders for talks to resolve the matter for the benefit of all.

Case filed against Ashwathama Reddy

Mala Mahanadu national president B Deepak Kumar on Friday lodged a complaint with the Amberpet police against the TSRTC JAC Convenor E Ashwathama Reddy and Co-Convenor K Raji Reddy holding them responsible for the suicide of 23 RTC employees.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the employees were panicking after the JAC kept aside the main demand related to the merger of the RTC with the State government and accused the JAC leaders of working in support of the government. When contacted, Amberpet Sub-Inspector M Laxmaiah said no case was booked as of now.

‘Palle Bata’ by RTC JAC peaceful

The ‘palle bata’ programme organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees’ unions on Friday passed off peacefully in villages on the city suburbs even as the strike entered the 42nd day.

Telangana Mazdoor Union working president M Thomas Reddy along with other leaders went to Sangareddy and Medchal districts and took part in the programme which was part of the action plan announced from November 15 to 19.

Holding banners, the leaders took out rallies in villages requesting the government to fulfill their demands. Reddy said the JAC had kept aside the main demand of merger of TSRTC with the government and urged to resolve the strike.

Meanwhile, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector M V Reddy, who reviewed the situation with officials concerned, complimented the transport nodal officers, depot managers and police officials for operating buses even during the strike period.

He asked depot managers and nodal officers to take necessary steps to ply more buses for the convenience of passengers. Officials were operating 65 per cent buses from Medchal, Hakimpet and Chengicherla depots and 37 per cent buses from Kukatpally depot.

