RTC gears up for resumption of services in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is all set to resume operations in the city, and is waiting for the government’s nod to restart services across the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

Officials said all the buses were operationally fit and ready to resume trips any time. At present, there are around 2,500 city buses and once the government gives the permission to resume the services, most probably in a phased manner, the corporation is planning to start off with 1,200 buses. Apart from city buses, inter-State buses too have been confined to depots for more than 70 days. The resumption of inter-State services too is expected to get the nod soon.

For all the services, special guidelines on safety precautions would be issued considering the Covid-19 pandemic, according to RTC Executive Director (GHZ) V Venkateshwarlu.

On the other hand, the intra-State services which resumed on May 19, with guidelines allowing only 50 per cent occupancy, have been registering a positive response from the public. Despite the Covid scare and the scorching summer, whatever occupancy has been allowed is being utilised to the full by the public, officials say. The bus services, except for city and metro buses in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, which resumed from May 19 have been allowed only 50 per cent seating capacity to ensure physical distance. The occupancy rate for even this curtailed capacity was above 90 per cent for most services, officials said, adding that with the government permitting operations across the State even during curfew hours, the situation is likely to improve even further.

Operating with the curtailed capacity, however has had its shortcomings, with the RTC’s revenue, which was Rs 12 crore a day before the lockdown, now being Rs 2 crore a day.

“Since the State government has permitted to operate buses during night curfew hours, we expect improvement in occupancy and revenue,” a senior official said.

The RTC is now operating around 3,500 buses across the State. In addition, 200 special buses are in place for emergency and essential services.

Most of the buses going from Hyderabad are non-stop services. E-ticket and online booking facilities are available on www.tsrtconline.in for long distance trips, on premium buses like Rajdhani and Super Luxury. For all other buses, tickets can be purchased from bus station counters or from the conductor/driver on the bus itself.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .