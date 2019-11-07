RTC, GHMC file counters

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: In the public interest litigation case pertaining to the ongoing RTC strike, in-charge MD Sunil Sharma, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Principal Secretary, Finance and General Administration, K Ramakrishna Rao filed their respective counter-affidavits.

A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, will consider the affidavits on Thursday. The Corporation filed the statement listing out details of concessions receivable and amounts received from the government.

The GHMC in its affidavit pointed out to the reimbursements made to the RTC. The Principal Secretary’s affidavit contained information on the transactions between the government and the RTC.

