RTC JAC to continue strike, asks for talks

By | Published: 12:50 pm 2:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to immediately hold talks and discuss the pros and cons of their demands.

Condemning State government’s decision on privatising 5,100 RTC routes here on Sunday JAC Convenor, Aswathama Reddy pointed out that no private player would operate their buses on routes which are in loses.

With Chief Minister setting deadline to RTC to join back by November 5, Reddy stated that they will not call off the strike and join the duties.

“No one has any right to remove our jobs. We have self-respect and won’t pay heed to government’s threats and deadlines,” he added.

JAC leaders reiterated that strike will continue and appealed depot managers, regional managers and other higher officials to join the strike and fight for the demands.

