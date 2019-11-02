RTC JAC leaders meet BJP’s Laxman and Kodandaram of TJS

By | Published: 11:15 am 11:24 am

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TSRTC employee unions on Saturday met BJP State president K Laxman and Telangana Jana Samithi founder M. Kodandaram to discuss the future course of action.

During the meeting, the JAC leaders are believed to have discussed an action plan to press for their demands including the merger of the RTC with the State government.

A few days ago, the JAC had organised a Sakala Janula Samme protest programme at Saroornagar indoor stadium.

The strike entered the 28th day on Saturday.

