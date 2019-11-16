RTC JAC leaders taken into preventive custody

By | Published: 11:58 am

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday morning took into preventive custody TSRTC co-convener K. Raji Reddy from his residence in LB Nagar for attempting to stage a protest.

RTC employees tried to prevent the police from detaining Reddy but the police dispersed them and took Reddy into custody.

The police were also trying to detain JAC Convenor E Aswathama Reddy from his residence at BN Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram.

