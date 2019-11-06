RTC JAC seeks Centre’s intervention in Telangana

By | Published: 1:35 pm 1:38 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Joint Action Committee has, on Tuesday, sought the intervention of Centre in the ongoing agitaion by RTC workers arguing that the Telangana government was taking any interest in solving the issue.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the State BJP president Dr K Laxman in the BJP office here, the RTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy said the JAC representatives had also briefed the situation arising out of the 33-day strike by RTC to Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

The TSRTC JAC leaders and other political party leaders including Prof Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Manda Krishna Madiga of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) held parleys with the state BJP leaders on Tuesday morning and later spoke to mediapersons. Reddy maintained that the JAC had sought the help of BJP in making the proposed ‘million march’, aka chalo tank bund programme a success.

Reddy said the RTC JAC was also appealing to the other government employees unions to organise a pen-down strike in support of the agitating RTC employees. Answering questions, Reddy said the privatisation of TSRTC was not that easy as Centre’s permission was necessary for taking such a step as the latter had a 31 per ent stake in the corporation.

Referring to the plan of the State Government to allow private bus operators on some routes, the JAC leaders argued that under the amended MV Act the government must call for objections from the existing operator and this process was not initiated so far. Hence the government could not take up such a measure. They said the agitating RTC employees had disregarded the Government’s ultimatum for joining duties by midnight of November 5.

