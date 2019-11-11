RTC JAC stages protest in front of Etela Rajender’s house

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC employees unions’ Joint Action Committee staged a protest in front of the house of Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday morning. This was in accordance with the call given by the JAC to stage demonstrations in front of the residences of Ministers and public representatives as part of the ongoing strike.

As the agitating employees reached the Minister’s house, he came out on his own and spoke to them, assuring that he would take up their issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. A large posse of policemen including Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed at the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills Road No 12. As a precautionary measure, the police closed down the Banjara Hills Road No 12 stretch from the Jubilee Hills side.

A few TSRTC employees who tried to go towards the Minister’s Quarters were taken into preventive custody. Similar arrangements were made by the police at old MLA Quarters at Hyderguda in Himayatnagar.

