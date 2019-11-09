RTC JAC to go ahead with ‘Chalo Tank Bund’

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) is preparing to organise a ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme on Saturday.

However, the Hyderabad City Police has denied permission for the protest at Tank Bund. “As it is a law and order issue, the permission was denied. As the march has no prior permission, those participating will be taken into preventive custody,” an official from Central Zone said.

Meanwhile, with the police reportedly taking around 30 JAC activists, including co-convener Raji Reddy into preventive custody on Friday, JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy told the striking employees to be on high alert. The Chalo Tank Bund protest would be organised despite efforts to thwart it, he said.

JAC co-convenor Raji Reddy, meanwhile, said the “arrests” and denial of permission for the protest were undemocratic. “Apart from our 50,000 employees, different sections of society will gather on Tank Bund for the protest,” he said.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting was held at Maqdoom Bhavan to discuss Saturday’s protest. M Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi and TDP leader L Ramana along with K Narayana and Chadha Venkat Reddy of the CPI were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter