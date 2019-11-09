RTC JAC’s ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ turns violent

By | Published: 11:47 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest programme called by the TSRTC employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday turned violent when the agitators, along with activists from different political parties, barged past security barricades to reach Tank Bund.

The police resorted to lathi charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, who triggered the police action by pelting stones. Seven police personnel, including an Additional DCP and two Assistant Commissioners of Police were injured, while at least 20 to 30 protesters, including women, sustained injuries. Srinivasulu, a RTC driver from Wanaparthy bus depot and Hymavathi, RTC employee from Musheerabad bus depot were among those injured.

The situation was under control until 1 pm, but began turning violent with some protestors reaching the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and trying to move further past the barricades. The protest started taking a violent turn as several protestors from the TSRTC JAC and student organisations started marching towards Tank Bund from Liberty, Lower Tank Bund and Boats Club side.

As the situation began getting out of control, with the protesters starting to pelt stones, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge around 2 pm. Many protestors including women sustained injuries with a few fainting as well. “They resorted to stone pelting and attacking us. Hence, we had to stop them and bring back the situation under control,” a senior police official said.

At around 2.30 pm, another group of protestors who were chased by the police till the Himayathnagar junction, started pelting concrete pieces and boulders. A riot water cannon and a police Vajra vehicle were brought in to disperse the protestors at Liberty. Though the water canon was not used, three teargas shells were fired to disperse them.

Senior police officials including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) D S Chauhan and Central Zone In-charge DCP B Sumathi were on the spot supervising the situation. The situation was brought under control by 3 pm with police stating that 1,266 protestors were arrested.

