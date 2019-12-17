RTC management putting additional burden on employees: Ashwathama

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: The union leaders of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday alleged that the RTC management was putting additional burden and work-related stress on RTC employees.

RTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy said that the management was instructing workers to operate additional kilometres. “The management is forcing employees to give an undertaking in writing that they won’t be affiliated to union. If employees are declining to do so, officials are refusing them to take into duty,” he alleged.

Another union leader M Thomas Reddy said that they would submit a memorandum to the Labour Commission for conducting union elections. “If government does not favour us, we will move to High Court and fight for our rights,” he said. The unions requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to bail out corporation from RTC management, who are acting as per their whims and fancies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter