RTC mechanic attempts suicide in Mahabubabad

Published: 12:50 am

Mahabubabad: An RTC mechanic working at Thorrur depot allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in the town on Thursday.

Mekala Ashok (42) was shifted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. He is a native of Somavaram in the same mandal and has wife and two children. It is alleged that he was depressed over the developments related to the RTC strike.

