RTC operates 60 per cent of services in Telangana

Hyderabad: The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees and workers was by and large peaceful on Saturday, with the corporation managing to operate 60 per cent of its services with its own fleet and hiring the services of private bus operators and educational institutions across the State.

The strike called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various employees’ and workers’ unions started from the midnight of Friday, just when the corporation was gearing up to meet the rush of passengers on account of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said the State government had taken all measures to ensure that people were not put to inconvenience and were able to travel to their destinations.

Private services

According to official sources, the RTC, which has 10,460 buses, operated over 6,000 buses, including 2,129 buses from its own fleet and 1,717 buses already on hire with the corporation, besides issuing route permits to 1,155 private buses. The government also used the services of another 1,195 vehicles belonging to educational institutions across the State.

In Hyderabad, many passengers, especially those heading to their home towns for Dasara, faced inconvenience. The Transport department and TSRTC management arranged special buses and operated a few from Jubilee Bus Station and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station for the convenience of those travelling to different districts.

South Central Railway too operated special trains from Hyderabad and Secunderabad stations to different parts of the State. Saturday being a holiday and ongoing Dasara vacation, the strike impact was relatively less in the city, though many people had to depend on private transportation or other modes.

Field day for autos



As city buses were confined to their respective bus depots, many commuters took to Metro Rail and MMTS trains. Autorickshaw drivers and cab operators had a field day forcing commuters to cough up exorbitant fares.

Hyderabad Metro Rail operated services for extra hours with trains starting from 5 am onwards and operating till late in the night. Metro stations teemed with passengers, as over 2.32 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains till 5 p.m. on Saturday, the footfall in metros was 2.32 lakh till 5 pm, against the regular patronage of 1.71 lakh passengers during normal days.

Reports from the districts indicated that though people were put to inconvenience with the shortfall in bus services, the RTC authorities in close coordination with the district collectorates and police managed to press into service as many buses as possible to meet the festival rush.

Minister monitors situation

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Principal Secretary (Transport) and MD, TSRTC, Sunil Sharma monitored the situation throughout the day, and coordinated with all the other departments including police, district collectorates, and made alternative arrangements.

“We will continue with the same tempo of services on Sunday also. Special control rooms have been set up at necessary places in the State to tackle the situation,” the Minister said, adding that efforts were on to bring into operation more vehicles to clear the festival rush.

