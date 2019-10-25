RTC operates 6,395 buses on Thursday

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) operated 6,395 buses till 5 pm on Thursday across the State facilitating commuters to reach their destination comfortably.

Of the 6,395 buses, 4,491 were TSRTC-owned buses and 1,904 were hired buses. These vehicles were operated by 4,491 temporary drivers and 6,395 temporary conductors. For the convenience of commuters, TSRTC management operated Ticket Issuing Machines in 4,290 buses and tickets were issued conventionally in 1,531 buses.

All measures were being taken to operate many buses to ensure connectivity from districts, towns, mandals and villages, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .