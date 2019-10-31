RTC operates 73 per cent of fleet

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Authority (TSRTC) continued to make efforts to ferry passengers to their respective destinations in a hassle-free manner across the State.

On Wednesday, the authorities operated 73 per cent of fleet. A total of 6,515 buses which includes 4,575 RTC buses and 1,940 buses on hire-basis were operated in the State. Officials said out of 8,949 buses, only 2,434 buses were cancelled on 26th day of strike.

For the convenience of passengers and to eradicate irregularities by temporary conductors, more than 5,500 ticket issuing machines were used in the buses, officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .