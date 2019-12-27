RTC phases out 500 buses in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 500 old and rickety buses that were found belching out thick smoke and causing pollution, have been phased out by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

The move comes within weeks after revision of ticket fares to bring down the losses.

Having found these buses to be releasing heavy black smoke and causing pollution, TSRTC has decided to remove them from its existing fleet. Subsequently, RTC fleet in city has been reduced to less than 3,000.

Earlier, RTC used to operate around 3,300 to 3,500 buses including ordinary, metro express, metro deluxe, metro luxury and electric buses across the city every day.

According to RTC officials, out of the 500 buses which have been phased out from the corporation, most have become old and were facing several mechanical failures during their operation. Moreover some buses have been confined to depots one year back itself.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (GHZ), TSRTC said that complaints were made on polluting buses causing inconvenience and accordingly, they were removed them from the fleet. “We found 500 buses were only leaving us in losses with their maintenance,” he said.

However, RTC is yet to take decision on replacing those buses with new ones as they claim that corporation is already reeling under heavy losses. As of now, RTC will not introduce any new buses in Hyderabad till revenue is improved, said an official.

On revenue, Venkateshwarlu said that RTC in GHZ is incurring a loss of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore every month mainly due to subsidies and bus passes. For an expenditure of Rs 350 crore, RTC is earning around Rs 305 crore to Rs 310 crore every month, he said.

“Though ticket fares have been increased this month, we may not see any profits. However, the existing loses are likely to be reduced by Rs 20 crore. If we reach breakeven in coming months, we will introduce new buses in the city”, he added.

