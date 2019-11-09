RTC rally backed by Maoists, says CP Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Maoist frontal organisations were allegedly involved in Saturday’s ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest of the TSRTC JAC, which turned violent and ended up with several protesters and eight police personnel being injured. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, in a statement issued here said, the JAC “supported by some frontal organisations of Maoists and their friendly organisations like PDSU, RSU and opposition political parties” sought permission for the rally, which was denied by the local DCP.

However, they gathered from different districts and tried to storm Tank Bund. But they were prevented by the police successfully, he said, adding that specific IPC cases were registered against the agitators who participated in stone pelting and mob violence, and also against the leaders who led them.

The police officers who were injured were Additional DCP Ramchandra, Chikkadpally ACP Ch Sreedhar, Sub-Inspector Mothkuri Shekhar, ACP Ratnam and Saifabad SHO Saidi Reddy. Earlier in the day, the usually busy Tank Bund sported a deserted look even around 10 am. A few hours later, however, the picture changed.

The JAC, tried its best to outsmart the police and stage the protest. Anticipating violence, security was tightened in the vicinities of Tank Bund with barricades put up at Telugu Talli flyover, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty Circle, Lower Tank Bund and Hyderabad Sailing Club.

However, the protest turned violent when RTC employees and those supporting their strike managed to barge past the barricades, raising slogans against the State government and the police as well. With activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Union, Telangana Jana Samithi and Left Parties also joining the protesters, stone pelting began from some spots, forcing the police to react.

Earlier in the day, police officials took key leaders of the JAC into preventive custody including JAC Convener Ashwathama Reddy who got arrested at Himayatnagar Y junction and was sent to Kanchanbagh police station.

JAC co-convener M Thomas Reddy said the strike would further be intensified from Monday. Condemning the arrests, Reddy alleged that the police used lathis on women even when they came to protest peacefully. “We are not responsible for the stone pelting happened,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter