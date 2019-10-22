RTC salaries: Telangana HC bench rejects early hearing plea

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday refused to permit any early hearing of a fresh plea on the question of payment of wages to the employees of the RTC.

The bench pointed out that a single judge was already hearing a similar matter and therefore there was no reason to move a PIL.

As PE Krishnaiah, advocate for the petitioner, sought an out of turn hearing, the bench rejected it saying there cannot be duplication of list and in light of the pending plea before the single judge a PIL may not be maintainable.

