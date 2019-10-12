RTC services running normally in Nizamabad: Officials

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Nizamabad: District TSRTC officials on Saturday claimed that bus services were running ‘normally’ with a total of 380 buses plying on the roads in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

RTC regional manager RM Salman Raj said that despite the ongoing strike by TSRTC employees’ unions, the RTC management was running buses to help passengers reach their destinations. While 224 buses were in service in Nizamabad district, another 156 were running in Kamareddy district.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and workers staged protests in-front of RTC depots in the districts in support of the striking workers. In Kamareddy, the BJP activists led by party leader Katipally Venkataramana Reddy took part in the protest expressing solidarity with the workers. In Nizamabad also BJP leaders staged a protest under the aegis of BJP Nizamabad Urban president Yendela Sudhakar.