RTC specials to clear rush during Dasara in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda depot of TSRTC will run special buses from October 4 to 13 to ease festival rush of passengers.

The RTC authorities said 783 special buses from seven depots would run in addition to existing services from various depots in erstwhile Nalgonda district to different places.

Further, more services might be added based on the requirement. In all, six managers of bus depots and 70 staff would be appointed for supervision of the special bus services.

Regional Manager of Nalgonda Region of TSRTC Ch Venkanna said special buses would be run in view of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals as people would travel to their native villages to celebrate the festival. All the required facilities would be provided at temporary bus points for the passengers

