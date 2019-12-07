Minister hands over appointment letters and cheques to kin of TSRTC staff

By | Published: 6:13 pm 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: As per the promise made to the TSRTC staff, the Telangana government on Saturday handed over appointment letters and financial assistance to the bereaved families of staff members who lost their lives during the strike.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav handed over letter of appointment to Sankeerth, son of conductor Surender Goud of the Raniganj -2 Depot as RTC Constable and a cheque for Rs 2 lakh. The Minister also gave appointment letter to Renuka Devi, widow of driver Jayaraj as conductor and a cheque for Rs 2 lakh.

“Chief Minister is dedicated to bring the ailing RTC back on track. He promised you job and financial and assistance and today we have delivered that. Our assurance to RTC staff is that they will be treated like our children,” Srinivas Yadav said.

