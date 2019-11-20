RTC stir: Oppn asks Telangana Governor to step in

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Opposition on Wednesday called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention to end the logjam over the TSRTC strike. They also expressed objections over the Telangana government’s affidavit filed in High Court alleging that opposition parties and RTC trade unions were attempting to destabilise the government. They decided to take up these issues with President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Ministers.

The Opposition leaders’ delegation comprised senior Congress leader J Geetha Reddy, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana TDP president L Ramana, Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram, BJP leader Mohan Reddy and others.

Speaking to mediapersons, they complained that despite the High Court orders to hold discussions with the TSRTC union leaders to end the strike, the government was not making any efforts in this regard. TJS president Kodandaram pointed out that there was no response from the TSRTC management to the High Court’s suggestion to allow the workers join duty, if the latter expressed their willingness to do so.

TTDP president L Ramana said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier promised not to privatise TSRTC after the State formation, besides taking measures to protect it. He alleged that the Chief Minister went back on his promise. Ramana demanded for the dismissal of Principal Secretary for Transport and TSRTC in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma for making baseless allegations against the Opposition in his affidavit in the High Court.

Congress senior leader and former Minister Geetha Reddy suggested that the government must not remain adamant on the RTC issue and instead, resolve it at the earliest. She sought the Governor to take action with regard to an affidavit filed by Sunil Sharma. CPI State

secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said RTC workers were facing a tough time, with no salary for the past two months. Many were also being forced to commit suicide due to the attitude of the State government, he said.

