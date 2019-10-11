RTC stir: Petitioner questions inaction of corporation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 7:12 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge vacation bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Thursday adjourned a public interest litigation questioning the ongoing strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees’ union. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Subedar Singh, a student of Osmania University. The petitioner also questioned the inaction of the TSRTC management in considering the demands of the employees. The union and the management filed its response in the court on Thursday.

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the response filed by the TSRTC management. “Are the bus pass-holders allowed to utilize their pass for travel”, the bench asked the corporation. It further questioned the actions taken to curtail the exorbitant charges levied on the public. Senior counsel Prakash Reddy, representing the employees union, stated that the union called for the strike as its conciliation efforts were turned down by the corporation and government. He further stated the right to protest flows from the Constitution, and the government cannot curtail the rights of the union.

Additional Advocate General Ramchandra Rao contended that the case no longer survives as the festival was over. “People are suffering, can’t treat this as a regular case”, stated the bench and directed the corporation to file a substantial report and adjourned the case to October 15.

