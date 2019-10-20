RTC strike: BJP organises ‘Vanta Vaarpu’ in Warangal

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Warangal Urban: Extending their solidarity with the striking TSRTC workers, the BJP Warangal Urban district unit conducted ‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ programme at Ekashila park in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Party leaders and activists reached the park in a procession from Adalat Centre in Hanamkonda.

Attending as the chief guest of the programme, BJP State president K Laxman said RTC workers had worked as the binding force during the ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ during the movement for separate Telangana State. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that RTC workers would be given benefits on par with the government. But, now he is lying about RTC,” Laxman alleged, adding that workers were committing suicide due to ‘comments’ made by the Ministers, who betrayed Telangana movement and joined the Cabinet later.

“Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is behaving like a chameleon when talking about the RTC workers’ strike,” he alleged. Laxman assured that the BJP would stand by the RTC workers and see that the government resolves the issues of the RTC. BJP Urban District unit president Rao Padma, Former MLAs M Dharma Rao, T Rajeshwar Rao, BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy and others participated in the programme.

