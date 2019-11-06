Cab, auto drivers strike it rich in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The ongoing TSRTC strike seems to have come as a blessing in disguise for cab and autorickshaw drivers in the city.

Since the strike commenced last month and with more commuters seeking the services of cabs and autos, drivers say their daily earnings have gone up by a few hundred bucks.

There are around 1 lakh cab drivers and over 2 lakh autorickshaw drivers plying their vehicles on the city roads. “We have been getting more business. It’s not that the commuters are being charged exorbitantly but with more bookings, our earnings have gone up,” said Syed Irfan, a cab driver from Shaheennagar.

Several of the drivers who are enrolled with various cab operators prefer to ferry passengers from bus stations directly as it helps them save money. “Since the RTC workers went on strike, unlike the regular times, we are getting more business. At bus stops, people look out for cabs seeking sharing service and they are ready to pay a little more to avail the ride,” he said.

Auto drivers too are benefitting from the strike. They are more focused on railway stations, bus stations and bus stops in the city.

Sajid, an auto driver, said they are able to make a few hundred rupees more if they ferry passengers on a sharing basis. “With the bus services being inadequate, people are relying more on sharing autos to reach their destinations. On almost all the routes in the city, sharing autos are plying since the strike started,” said the driver.

Most of the cab drivers are from old city and are Gulf returnees. Amjadullah Khan, MBT party leader, said after the recession and subsequent cutting down of the workforce in big companies in the Middle East, several had returned to the city. “Some of the Gulf returnees were on menial jobs and could not save much money. So with whatever money they managed to save after returning, they purchased cars and got enrolled with cab operators,” he said.

On average, a cab driver earns between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 a day, excluding commission of service provider and fuel. It is estimated that around 30,000 persons, mostly youngsters from the older parts of the city, work as cab drivers with a few thousand only working for IT companies operating in Gachibowli and Madhapur.

Realising the business potential from operating cabs, the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation is providing cars to unemployed youth from the minority community to help them earn their livelihood.

Syed Akbar Hussain, TSMFC chairman, said they plan to provide financial assistance to 300 persons under the ‘Driver Empowerment Program’. “During the previous financial years, we gave 800 cars under the project,” he said.

