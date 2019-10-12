RTC strike: Dasara holidays extended to October 19

By | Published: 4:39 pm 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Goverrnment has extended the Dasara Holidays till October 19 (Saturday) in view of the ongoing strike by the TSRTC workers and employees. In effect the educational institutions would reopen on October 21 (Monday).

This decision was taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, after reviewing the situation arising out of the strike by the RTC workers. Rao ordered officials to ensure full restoration of services by TSRTC in the next three days.

The decision to extend the holidays was taken to avoid any inconvenience to students due to the strike. The educational institutions were earlier scheduled to reopen on October 14.

During a review meeting on operation of TSRTC buses in the State on Saturday, Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated that there was no question of allowing TSRTC staff who went on strike and failed to rejoin duty as per the deadline set by the State government on October 5. “The government is not ready to tolerate any sort of indiscipline. Neither we will recognise those who went on strike as RTC staff nor will hold talks with them,” he stated.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that TSRTC operates its entire fleet of 10,400 buses within next three days without fail. As announced earlier, he wanted RTC to operate 50 per cent buses on its own by recruiting necessary staff on a war-footing basis and operate 30 per cent hired buses. Necessary permits will be given to another 20 per cent buses to operate them as stage carriers.