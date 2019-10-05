RTC strike: Karimnagar adopts three-pronged strategy

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Karimnagar: RTC officials have adopted a three-pronged strategy to tackle the RTC JAC strike, which began on Saturday.

Regional Manager, Karimnagar region, P Jeevan Prasad, said in the first stage, they decided to operate all 207 hired buses by appointing temporary drivers and conductors. They almost achieved their task by operating 95% buses of 196 services as against 207. Of the 847 buses in the region, 401, including 205 RTC and 196 hired services, were operated in different routes, he said.

In the second strategy, they decided to run school/colleges buses in 30-40 km radius. A total of 100 school buses including 17 carriage services of RTA department were also operated for short distances. Finally, they decided to recruit drivers and conductors on temporary basis — 170 each of drivers and conductors were recruited.