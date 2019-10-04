RTC strike: Minister warns of action if bus services disrupted

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday directed Collectors and Superintendents of Police to cooperate with RTC officials to ensure operation of bus services in their respective districts. He asked the district authorities to take it up as a challenge and make alternative arrangements in the wake of the RTC staff going on strike from Friday midnight.

The Minister held a video conference with Collectors and Superintendents of Police as well as transport and RTC officials here on Friday, along with DGP M Mahender Reddy. He wanted the officials to hire private vehicles, including school buses and private buses, to ensure uninterrupted operation of buses during the festive season. “Though the government is committed to resolving pending issues of RTC staff, it will not tolerate any indiscipline and will make all arrangements to ensure that people do not suffer,” he said.

Ajay Kumar asked the police officials to provide adequate security to every bus to avoid any untoward incident and also initiate stringent action in case of anyone attempts to disrupt the services. He directed the officials to be on alert and provide best possible services to people.

Alternative measures in place to run bus service

Khammam: Alternative arrangements were made in the TSRTC Khammam region for smooth and uninterrupted operation of bus services in the wake of the RTC JAC’s strike call from Friday midnight, Collector RV Karnan said.

The Collector along with Joint Collector Anurag Jayanti, District Revenue Officer R Sirisha, Additional DCP (Law & Order) D Muralidhar and TSRTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy visited the Khammam bus depot and reviewed the measures taken to run the public transport service. Karnan directed the police to take security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Regional Manager Krishna Murthy said all measures were taken to run the service in view of the strike call. Speaking to Telangana Today, he said nearly 2,630 employees were likely to participate in the strike across the region as per the notice given by the unions.

A notification for hiring conductors, drivers and mechanics on a daily-wage basis was issued in the place of regular staff. Qualified personnel were asked to contact the depot mangers at Khammam, Sathupalli, Madhira, Kothagudem, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam, he said. He also appealed to the RTC workers not to cause any disruption in running the service.

Additional DCP Muralidhar, later in the day, held a meeting with senior police staff and RTC officials at the Police Commissionerate. He directed the police officials to deploy adequate number of personnel at RTC bus stands and depots to prevent untoward incidents. He said 25 Blue Colts teams and 40 mobile patrol vehicles would be deployed at all bus stands and depots. He cautioned that serious action would be taken against those obstructing bus services and causing inconvenience to passengers.

