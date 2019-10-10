RTC strike: More buses to be arranged for city services in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:40 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the TSRTC strike entered the sixth day, authorities were seen making arrangements to ferry passengers from railway stations and major bus stations like JBS and MGBS to different places in the city.

With Dasara vacation for schools and colleges still on, the RTC strike had little impact on public transportation while office-goers and daily travellers were utilising MMTS trains and Hyderabad Metro services apart from the alternative arrangements made by the RTC authorities.

According to officials, the operation of buses in the city is under control as they have taken up necessary measures for the convenience of passengers.

V. Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (GHZ), TSRTC, said that they are running a total of 1,000 buses which include hired buses and private vehicles.

“We will strengthen the fleet in the city by adding another 200-300 buses for smooth transportation,” he said.

