RTC takes alternative steps to counter strike across Telangana

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Warangal: With a view to minimise passenger inconvenience due to the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees and workers, the corporation’s Warangal region plied 405 buses against its total fleet of 942 buses on Saturday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, RTC Regional Manager A Sridhar said that they could run 215 State-owned buses and 190 hired buses on Saturday from nine depots in the region to different destinations. “We are running the buses in the routes of Hanamkonda- Karimnagar, Hanamkonda-Nizamabad, Hanamkonda-Hyderabad and other routes from the district headquarters,” he said, adding that that they would increase the number of the buses on the road at least by 125 by Sunday.

It is said that the temporary drivers were given a test half an hour before allowing them to run the buses. Meanwhile, the passengers are facing trouble in getting sufficient bus services as the employees went on a strike from mid night of Friday. To meet the rush of the festival season, the officials are trying to run as many buses as possible by hiring the temporary staff who are working on daily-wage basis with the TSRTC in coordination with the Road Transport Agency (RTA) officials.

Though the State-run transporting vehicles are not sufficient on Saturday, many passengers across the district and the State are forced to travel to their destinations in various manners in view of Saddula Bathukamma festival on Sunday. Cashing the situation created by the RTC strike, private vehicle operators mainly cars and seven-seater auto-rickshaw owners are collecting exorbitant fares.

On the other hand, tension like situations prevailed as the RTC workers tried to obstruct the buses coming out from some depots in the erstwhile Warangal district. In Mahabubabad, police arrested about 20 RTC employees who tried to obstruct the buses. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed at the bus stations and depots by the police in order to avoid any untowards incidents and for smooth transport services keepin in view of festival rush.

Jangaon District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy reviewed the situation at the local bus depot and directed the officials to run as many buses as possible by hiring the temporary staff. Meanwhile, the RTC employees staged a silent protest at Preston college grounds in the town.

Private operators make the most of strike

Sangareddy: Despite RTC officials managing to operate over 70 per cent of bus services by hiring private staff and buses on the first day of RTC employees’ strike in Medak region, passengers found it difficult waiting for buses at bus stops, roads and paying additional fares to auto-rickshaws, cabs and other private travels. Since the strike started just a few days before Dasara festival, the passengers, who were heading their homes, faced inconvenience to reach their destinations in time due to the shortage of the State-run buses.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Regional Manager, RTC, Medak Region, which was having eight depots in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts, Rajashekar said that they could operate 449 buses out of 640 services until 5pm on Saturday to tackle the festival rush. While the depots in the district hired 249 private staff, the Regional Manager said 155 buses have been hired on Saturday. However, he agreed that the passenger faced some difficulties because of festival season. Meanwhile, the strike of RTC staff came as a boon for private vehicle operators ahead of the festival as they were seen fleecing the passengers by collecting additional fares across the distrcit. The district-level officials and police ensured smooth operation of the bus services in the district by deploying police force.

Buses run in Nalgonda amid security

Nalgonda: Despite some inconvenience created by the striking RTC workers, seven depots in erstwhile Nalgonda district managed to run buse services amid police security on Saturday for the people who are travelling to their native places on the occasion o of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

Huge number of police were deployed at the RTC depots and bus stands in the district for the smooth running of the transport services wiht the temporary staff and vehicles in the region. After 6.30 am on Saturday, the bus services were operated from Nalgonda bus stand.

On the other hand, private travels are making the most of the situation by fleecing the passengers taking advantage of the shortage of the RTC buses on the road. According to the passengers, the private vehicle owners including cars and seven-seaters are charging Rs 160 to Rs 200 fare to travel from Nalgonda to Hyderabad against the normal fare of Rs 100.

In Suryapet, the police arrested the leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) who tried to obstruct the buses from coming out of the RTC depot. The people were utilising the bus services run by APSRTC which was running between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to reach their destinations for the festival.

Cong, BJP back RTC strike

Hyderabad: The Opposition extended their support to the TSRTC strike and demanded that the Telangana government resolve the issues of the staff in an amicable manner. They said the government should not get into confrontation mode and address the demands with a humanitarian approach.

BJP State president K Laxman said the party was extending support to RTC employees and workers, who are on strike, as they played a crucial role during the separate Statehood movement. He felt that the government should not impose laws such as The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and instead, resolve the issue with a humanitarian approach. He also held the government responsible to make trouble-free travel arrangements for people during the strike period. He said alternative measures can serve temporarily, but the government must find permanent solutions to TSRTC’s ailment.

In separate statements, former Congress Ministers Mohd Ali Shabbir and Ponnala Laxmaiah said the government should consider the demands of the RTC employees and workers through discussions. They pointed out that the staff took part in the separate statehood movement and if the then Kiran Kumar Reddy government took similar action, it would have hampered the movement.

Private buses, school vans hired to ferry commuters

Adilabad: Notwithstanding to the indefinite strike launched by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), alternative public transport system was operated with the help of police and private workers for avoiding inconvenience to the citizens across erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

In the district, 89 buses were provided by authorities of the corporation in view of the strike. Of them, 35 buses were of TSRTC, 34 hired and 20 school vans. As many as 70 buses including the corporation-owned, hired, private carriages and school were run in Nirmal district on the first day of the strike. These services helped passengers in reaching their destinations, without needing to shell huge fares charged by private carriers.

In Mancherial district, 71 buses including hired, contract carriages and a school van were operated to different destinations, avoiding inconvenience to the public who were returning native places for celebrating finale of Bathukamma and Dasara festival slated for Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. Similar quantum of drivers and conductors were hired.

Passengers expressed happiness over the continuity of public transportation system in the wake of the strike during the festive season. They thanked the government for providing alternative facility. Several bus stations were seen teeming with passengers on their way to home for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. The bus bays registered a surge in flow of the passengers, considering the major occasions of the year.

Meanwhile, the employees, staging dharna in front of depots, demanded the government to address their demands and prevent inconvenience to the public. They sought release of arrears and to extend its support to the corporation by taking over it which is reeling under severe financial crisis. They wanted the government to resume talks with the unions.

The workers find fault with the government for operating buses using temporary drivers and conductors. They regretted that the government was neglecting their issues even after their leaders served notices of strike to the government very long ago. They stated that the recommendations of pay revision committee, formed two years ago, had not been implemented. They wanted job security and better wages, adding that they were being underpaid for their duties.

Workers on strike resort to damage buses in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Isolated incidents of TSRTC buses being damaged allegedly by the RTC employees on strike were reported from some places in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday. At Nadimpally village in Achampet mandal, the RTC employees deflated tyres of a State-run bus to prevent it from being run by temporary private drivers demanding the services be halted until the strike is called-off.

Meanwhile, some miscreants damaged a RTC bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot and fled the spot at Jonnalabanda village of Peddakothapally mandal on Saturday.

Two RTC workers attack bus

Vikarabad: A TSRTC bus service was obstructed by two unidentified persons in front of Police Training Centre at Vikarabad on Saturday which marked the beginning of an indefinite strike announced by TSRTC employees.

The RTC bus was ferrying passengers from Parigi to Vikarabad and had come close to the police training centre, when two unidentified persons came on a motorbike and hurled stones on the bus, breaking the front window of the bus. They fled the scene after the attack, even though the bus was being escorted by a police vehicle. No passengers were injured in the attack. Police are believing that the miscreants could be employees of the RTC who were on strike.

Unemployed make beeline to RTA offices

Nizamabad: Due to RTC staff and workers going on strike, transport services are interrupted in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts of Nizamabad RTC region. Out of 644 bus services, 297 services were running with the help of hired services and staff while the passengers are forced to face problems due to the shortage of buses.

In Nizamabad RTC Region, corporation is running totally 644 bus services in both districts, among them, 365 services in Nizamabad district and 236 services in Kamareddy district, totalling 601 services while remaining are special services. Of these 644 services, RTC was running on 297 services and remaining 347 services are stalled owing to the strike. With this strike peoples faced problems from Saturday early morning and people approached private busses, auto rickshaws and private vehicles. In Nizamabad RTC region RTC staff and workers were away from attending duties and staged protest in front of six RTC depots in the region.

On the other hand, huge number of qualified youth approached RTC officials to work as temporary drivers and conductors and were seen standing in long queues to apply for the temporary job. In front of Nizamabad and Kamareddy bus stands, huge number of private vehicles formed queues for passengers, but lack of required services people faced problems, at the same time auto drivers and private vehicle drivers demanded huge amounts from the passengers.

Gangavva, a passenger, said that she was on her way to her native village Nasrullabad from Nizamabad for Dasara festival. But lack of transport facility, I have been waiting since Saturday morning for buses and the private vehicle drivers are demanding double amounts, she said. She appealed government to take steps to make the situation normal as soon as.

RTC Regional Manager said that they were running services with the help of temporary employees to avoid inconvenience to the people. Out of 644 services, 297 buses are running in Nizamabad region and increase these services in coming days.

Khammam region run 67% of its buses, strike peaceful

Khammam: Despite the strike called by the TSRTC JAC leadership from Friday midnight, nearly 67 per cent bus services were operated on Saturday in Khammam region, stated the Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy.

As many as 368 buses, including 183 hired buses, were operated in different routes under Khammam, Sathupalli, Madhira, Kothagudem, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam depots. About 196 temporary drivers and conductors have been hired on daily-wage basis to run the services in the region in which 2,630 workers and employees have been on the strike. The strike was peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported in the district so far. There were no reports of bus services being disrupted by the striking workers, he said.

Heavy police force was deployed all bus stations and depots where Section 144 was imposed to ensure bus services were not disrupted by the regular workers who are on the strike. However, passenger rush at bus stations in erstwhile Khammam district was less on Saturday in comparison to normal rush.

JAC leaders taken into custody

At many places, the striking workers staged protests and shouted slogans against the State government. The police took several JAC leaders into their custody and no untoward incidents anywhere in the district were reported so far.

Khammam District Collector RV Karnan, who visited Khammam bus stand, took stock of the situation. At Kothagudem, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt inspected the local bus stand and directed the police officials to ensure smooth running of bus services.

Telangana Mazdoor Union leader PV Babu, Staff and Workers Union leader V Jacob, Telangana National Mazdoor Union leader PV Prasad were taken into custody in Khammam. All India Workers Unions Federation leader S Venkateswar Rao was taken into custody at Kothagudem by police.

The TSRTC JAC leaders and activists in Bhadrachalam staged a sit-in protest on main road at bus stand centre demanding immediate release of the JAC and Left parties’ leaders who were taken into police custody. The protest led to traffic jam on the road for a while before the police took them into their custody.

Public transport in erstwhile Karimnagar not affected

Karimnagar: About 40 percent buses were operated in the erstwhile Karimangar district on the first day of RTC employees’ strike on Saturday. A total of 401 buses including 205 RTC and 196 hired services have been operated in different routes in ten depots limits in Karimnagar region including Karimangar, Jagitial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Out of 207 hired buses, 95 percent (196 vehicles) services were operated in different routes. Apart from these services, 79 school buses and 17 carrier vehicles of Road and Transport Authorities were operated in the district. Though the alternate arrangements made by the government, passengers were seen facing difficulties due to the less number of buses plying on the road on Saturday.

RTC officials recruited 170 drivers and conductors for each bus service on temporary basis while number of applications from the qualified private staff are pending with officials with more coming in to work during the strike period, according to the officials.

Keeping in view of the strike, majority number of people had already reached their destinations well in advance. So, the rush in buses was seen lesser on Saturday, said P Jeevan Prasad, Reginal Manager, Karimangar.

One of the major drawbacks of the corporation is that it failed to operate buses in routes in rural areas. Passengers supposed to go to their native places in districts, had faced inconvenience since RTC officials ran the services in main routes only such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Godavarikhani, Mancherial, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Vemulawada and Sircilla.

Speaking to Telangana Today, V Manavva, who wants to go Gaddapaka village, who had been waiting for the bus for two hours, said, “there is a bus service to her village in every two hours. but, both 11 am and 1 pm bus failed to come onto the platform today, she said. Another passenger, Venkat Reddy made it clear that there was no trouble for buses. He managed to reach Karimangar from Huzurabad without any difficulty. Two buses were brought from Huzurabad with police escort. Similarly, Paidipalli Venkatamma, another passenger, also reached Karimnagar from Narsampet without any difficulty.

However, private vehicle operators, who brought passengers from different areas to Karimnagr, faced problems due to lack of commuters in return journey. Spurt in operation of RTC buses dashed their hopes to make money on the eve of Bathukamma and Dassera festivals.

M Praveen, a Omni van driver who brought passengers from Hanumakonda to Karimangar, said that he was waiting for passengers since morning for return journey.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter