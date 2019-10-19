RTC told to improve services in Telangana

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: TSRTC said despite the 12-hour bandh observed by striking RTC workers, the corporation plied a total of 516 buses, including three private buses, till 6 pm on Saturday.

With the day-long strike over, RTC officials were instructed by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Corporation’s in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma to improve the services beginning Sunday. A release from TSRTC in the evening said the corporation was taking all possible steps to improve services and coverage; and that officials were constantly monitoring the situation. On Saturday, a total of 513 private drivers and 516 private conductors reported for duty, while tickets were issued in 74 buses and in another 167, ticket-issuing machines were used, the release said.