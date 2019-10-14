RTC workers in Karimnagar pay tributes to Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Karimnagar: TSTRC employees and workers JAC organised condolence meeting of Khammam driver Srinivas Reddy at district headquarters bus stand here on Monday.

All political parties, including Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI(M) and trade unions extended their support to RTC works’ strike by joining in commemoration meeting. RTC workers and political leaders paid tributes to Srinivas Reddy by observing two minutes silence.

Later, they also conducted vanta varpu programme.

While trade unions AITUC, CITU and others staged rasta roko in front of bus stand, Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham organised signature campaign at bus stand demanding the government to run buses and schools by solving RTC workers demands.

On the other hand, former MLA and BJP leader, Bodige Shoba lodged complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Ministers Yerrabelli Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Gangula Kamalakar with Karimnagar One Town police.

She wanted the police to take criminal action against the CM and the Ministers for abetting suicide of Khammam RTC driver Srinivas Reddy. She threatened to stage dharna in front of police station if the police failed to register case within 24 hours.

