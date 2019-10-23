RTC workers seek Ministers’ support in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Karimnagar: RTC workers on Wednesday tried to submit representations to public representatives seeking their support for their ongoing strike.

The workers first headed to the residence of former MP and Telangana State Planning Commissioner Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and handed over a representation to his followers as he was not available. Then, they went to the residence of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and submitted a representation to his personal assistant as he was away. Later, they pasted their representation on the compound wall of the residence of Health Minister Etela Rajender since none was available.

Earlier in the morning, RTC JAC State leader Thomas Reddy visited Karimnagar dharna camp. Addressing the gathering, he tried to instil confidence among the agitating workers.

Commenting on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement that RTC workers had withdrawn their demand of merger of the corporation with the government, he made it clear that there was no question of going back on this demand. He alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to such gimmicks to create confusion among the workers.

