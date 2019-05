By | Published: 5:24 pm

Hyderabad: Parigi RTO office administrative officer A. Praveen Kumar was caught by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant for registration of his vehicle.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the administrative officer red-handed. More details are awaited.

