RTP in Bilahari stole the kalasagara show

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Dr Pantulu Rama’s Raghav Tanam Pallavi in Bilahari at the inaugural concert at Kalasagara celebrating its 52nd annual event clearly pointed why the connoisseurs wait and head to listen to her. It is surely her USP composed by her husband, musicologist (who was on violin to make a perfect evening), MLN Murthy. The lyrics were Hari Sri Hari Narasimha Hari.

The concert started with a brisk rendition of the Sri Raagam Varnam: Swami Ninne. Following the presentation was a well time spaced Swati Tirunal kriti Deva Deva in Mayamalavagowla. She surely was in fine forum. Two more kritis came in a seamless fashion: the first was Nei irangal inuku in Atana and a detailed presentation of Thyagaraja kriti Entha… in the raga Kapi seen as the ‘sub-main’ in the lingo.

Kapi played itself in fair detail and space on the way to RTP, her main presentation of the evening was her rendition of Maayama of Shyama Sastri. She eschewed the predictable line for the neraival. Melody rightly outstaged grammar in this presentation more so since the Bilahari RTP had grammar and the Dr Pantulu Rama stamp all over it.

Dr Pantulu Rama signed off with first a Kanada humber, Tamboori meeti dawa. Before a detailed Mangalam was Shanti Nilava Vendum – pleading for peace, an ode to the Mahatma.

Hyderabadis have some great stuff in store: Trichur Brothers, Mallade Brothers, K Balamurali Knshu, Jayauth, Jayanthi Kumaresa (Veena), a dance ballet Mahakavi Goswamy Tulsi Das (student of VS Rama Moorthy and Manjula Ramaswamy) and Trinity an English Play.

