Rubath works in Ajmer to begin soon

Hyderabad: After long delay, the works of construction of ‘Rubath’ (guest house) in Ajmer for pilgrims visiting the shrine of Hazrath Moinuddin Chisti is all set to be grounded. A delegation comprising officials of State Minorities’ Welfare department and the TS Wakf Board members will be visiting Ajmer next month.

A construction plan was prepared by the Minority Welfare department for the guest house that is proposed to come up on a 5,000 square yards site. The State government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 5 crore for the Rubath to be constructed on the lines of the Rubath buildings in Saudi Arabia. The land parcel was purchased by the government some time ago from Ajmer Development Authority.

“The construction of the Rubath is being taken up. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also directed us to speed up the works when we recently met him,” said Mohammed Saleem, chairman, TS Wakf Board.

Lakhs of people irrespective of their faith from Telangana visit the shrine of Hazrat Moinuddin Chisti round the year. “The decision to construct a Rubath in Ajmer was taken as many complained of problems in finding a proper accommodation and also that available accommodations at the place are quite expensive. After being brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately agreed for it and sanctioned the amount. Due to some reasons the construction was getting delayed but now things are speeding up,” said Mohd Saleem.

In 2018, the foundation stone laying ceremony was planned but was called off by the Minority Welfare department officials at the last moment due to some issues. However, Saleem is confident that the works will start sometime this year and completed in one year in coordination with the Rajasthan State government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao had presented a ‘ghilaf’ on behalf of the State to a delegation of Muslims leaders who will visit the Shrine of Hazrath Moinuddin Chisiti in Ajmer and offer it there.

Land mafia eyeing Wakf properties: Saleem

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board has sought the cooperation of revenue, police and municipal authorities in preventing the encroachment of Wakf properties in Pahadishareef and Jalpally.

At the meeting convened by the TS Wakf Board on Saturday and attended by officials of revenue, police and municipal authorities, a list of important properties was handed over to the officials of the three departments.

Mohd Saleem, chairman, TS Wakf Board told the officials that there was rampant encroachment of properties belonging to several Wakf institutions located in Mamidpally, Jalpally and Pahadishareef of Ranga Reddy district. Similar activity was witnessed in Chevella and Vikarabad.

“Land mafia is eyeing Wakf properties located in the Ranga Reddy district specially, Balapur, Saroornagar and Rajendranagar mandals. The land prices are increasing and organised mafia is repeatedly making attempts to encroach wakf land and sell it to the gullible,” he said.

Saleem sought the cooperation of the authorities in preventing the encroachments and also in removing the encroachments which have come up on these lands. He specifically made a mention of Wakf properties like Dargah Hazrath Saif Nawaz Jung with a total land extent of 228 acres, Ashoorkhana Ali Saad at Mamidpally (490 acres), Dargah Baba Sharfuddin (2200 acres) and Masjid-e- Alamgir and Eidgah (90 acres).

The meeting was attended by officials from Vikarabad and Rangan Reddy districts.

