Rubic’s Cube World Cup: Three from Hyderabad enter national finals

Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Rehann Rasheed, Harsh Shelwarkar and Chahat Gupta from Hyderabad entered the national finals associated with the Red Bull Rubic’s Cube World Cup, to be held in Chennai on September 22. A total of 18 cube solvers attended the competion in Hyderabad.

Rasheed won in the re-scramble category while Harsh bagged the fastest hand mixed and speedo cubing mixed category. Chahat Gupta won the speed cubing women event held at Workafella, Western Aqua on Sunday.

National qualifiers will produce four winners who will go to Moscow to compete in the World Finals. They will also have their eyes set on the World Finals prizes $30,000 prize pool.

