Rubin Cherian is new GM of Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has announced the appointment of Rubin Cherian as the hotel’s new General Manager. In his new role, Rubin will focus on enhancing overall guest experience at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, bringing about growth in revenues, and develop a talented and committed team to manage the hotel operations in the ever-evolving business environment.

Rubin has been passionate about the hospitality industry over the course of his expansive career and has worked across various levels and verticals in the industry. He has been associated with Accor for over 16 years, having worked at Novotel Mumbai, Juhu Beach, Novotel Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road, ibis Bengaluru, Hosur Road and ibis Hyderabad, Hitec City, before taking on his current role at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

In 2019, he was awarded as the “General Manager of the Year” by BW Hotelier for the budget and economy segment of Hotels in India and has also won an award for completing 10 years of service with Accor in 2018.

