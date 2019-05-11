Ruby missing from deity’s crown found in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Nirmal: The green coloured ruby stone that was found missing from the golden crown of Goddess Gnana Saraswathi Devi in Basar temple a few days back, has been traced. Authorities of the shrine informed this to Forest, Environment, Endowments and Law Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy during his visit to the temple on Saturday.

Reddy said that the stone adorned in the crown of the presiding deity was found to have been set aside by some priests as it was coming off the crown from its seating. He earlier instructed authorities of the temple to probe into the incident and to submit a report. The stone, one of the ten studded into the crown, was found missing during Abhishekam of the goddess on May 6 early morning.

Meanwhile, Jewelry verification officer Anjali Devi, assigned by Endowments Department, visited the temple and assessed the cost of the stone. According to officials, the value of the stone is assessed to be somewhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500. An ardent devotee gifted it to the goddess in the past.

