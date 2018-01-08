Ruckus at HCA meet as Azhar denied entry

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The ball is back in the BCCI’s court. While the ruling-body led by G Vivekanand said it had passed all the Lodha Committee recommendations, the opposition led by Shivlal Yadav and Mohammad Azharuddin denied it, saying that no such resolution was passed at the Special General Meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, on Sunday.

“We have passed all the Lodha Committee recommendations and will be sending it to the High Court-appointed HCA administrators and the BCCI once it is ready,” said Vivekanand on a day of high drama at the meeting.

With the SGM starting on a controversial note after the suspension of secretary T Shesh Narayan two days ago, another drama unfolded when former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was denied permission by the HCA to attend the meeting. Vivekanand said Azharuddin had come with a proxy vote and was also the ambassador of the rival Telangana Cricket Association (TCA). This led to frayed tempers and a strong protest led by former Rajya Sabha member (Congress) V Hanumantha Rao. However, things calmed down a bit after former interim BCCI president Shival Yadav convinced Vivekanand to allow Azharuddin to attend the meeting.

Vivekanand said except for a few members all the reforms were accepted by the SGM although the opposition contended that some clarifications were needed on the new amendments and reforms. They said the new reforms had only 16 points.

Later speaking to media persons, Shivlal Yadav and Azharuddin said no recommendations were passed. “We will meet the Ombudsman. We have over 100 signatories and we will send the list to the BCCI tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Azharuddin complained that he was humiliated by the HCA. “I was denied permission and made to wait for an hour. This is in a very bad taste.” Shivlal Yadav too was upset with the HCA. “It is a humiliation. This is not the way to treat a former Indian captain,” he remarked.