Ruhi Singh loves stunts

Ruhi Singh will be seen in an action-oriented web series ‘Bang Baang’ on ALTBalaji

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Ruhi Singh who came into the limelight with the Madhur Bhandarkar film Calendar Girls is now preparing to take on a full action-packed role for the upcoming web series Bang Baang produced by Ekta Kapoor. The leggy lass who describes herself as an outdoor person loved the idea of doing all her stunts.

“It’s an action role and personally something I liked. I’m trained in martial arts, kung fu and currently doing kick-boxing. I’m an outdoor person so I’m really looking forward to it. We are going to start shooting soon,” says Ruhi who is also looking forward to the release of her Telugu film Mosagallu starring Vishnu Manchu, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal.

Talking about her experience working in Telugu film industry, she says, “It was quite a change working in Telugu industry, it’s very different from the way things work in Mumbai and I was new to the whole industry here, but overall my experience was very pleasant. I found Vishnu Manchu to be a very nice person.”

Her character in Mosagallu is of a homely girl who is practical and knows to stand for right and wrong. The actor is keen on doing all sorts of roles that will allow her to show range as an actor. “I don’t believe in limiting myself to one genre. I want to break stereotypes that women can’t do some roles. See I’m learning kathak, but I’m also at Level 5 of pole dancing now. It’s possible to do both; a woman can be so many different things now,” quips Ruhi who is also pursuing skiing as a hobby and hopes “to represent my home State Rajasthan in a championship soon”.

Despite a busy schedule that involves juggling acting, dance, singing and working out, Ruhi also finds time to upload content on her YouTube channel where she shares what she does in a day. “I thought it would be fun to share what life is like working as an actor. I found that people do want to watch such videos — the actuality of being Ruhi and how I live my life,” adds Ruhi.

Ruhi will also be seen in a fast-paced thriller called Anti-social Network opposite Prateik Babbar.

