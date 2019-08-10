Rule of law emerged as soul of democratic nations: CJI

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has cautioned that the rule of law need not necessarily be intertwined with the policy of the Government and Judicial Review becomes the cornerstone of the rule of law.

Delivering 33rd Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Rule of Law in Modern Democracy’ at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Saturday, he distinguished “Rule of Law” from “Rule of Man” and asserted that the rule of law has emerged now as the soul of modern democratic nations.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the contributions of the Indian Police Service to the motherland as the nation builders and remarked that police casualties are not less than the casualties of conventional war.

He raised the issue of fairness in discharging duties and drew distinction between institutional fairness and fairness in the individual functioning. He expected the probationers to take necessary steps to exercise their legitimate powers in fair and reasonable manner.

He addressed the probationers as ‘young achievers’, and ‘nation builders’ to whom the baton needed to be passed. He recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in making the Indian Civil Services as the strong constitutional steel framework in binding independent India.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, all the Judges of Telangana High Court and all Registrars, Home Minister, Mohd Mohamood Ali, DGP, M Mahendar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh DGP, D Gautam Sawang, Academy Director Abhay, retired IPS officer Aruna M Bahuguna and others attended the event.

As many as 156 IPS probationers of 2018 batch undergoing phase-I training, including 15 foreign officer trainees from Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives and 103 probationers of 2017 batch undergoing phase-II training took part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter