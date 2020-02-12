Rule The World, Francis Bacon please in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: Rule The World, Francis Bacon & Vijays Singham Impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

Sand

600m:

Hip Hop (Bopanna) 46, moved easy. Asgard (RB) 46.5, moved well. Vallee Ikon (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

800m:

Arc Of History (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Best Friend (App) 57, 600/43, note. Brush The Sky (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/45, moved easy. The Special One (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Shanu Shanu (Ashhad Asbar) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Certitude (N Rawal) & Flamingo Fame (RB) 58, 600/44, pair looks well. Proud Legacy (RB) & Acadian Angel (RB) 59, 600/45, pair handy. Fashion Universe (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, shaped well.

1000m:

Attica (Koushik) 1-14, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Lamha (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, shaped well. Big Day (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, in good shape. House Of Diamond (App) 1-15, 800/59, 60045, shaped well. New Role (Bopanna) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Buttonwood (App) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Moringa (P Ajeeth K) & Amazing Script (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note. Air Strike (Trainer) & Nayadeep (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. 3y-(Quasar/Alhuda) (A Joshi) & Ashwa Arjun (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former coming up.

1200m:

Lorena (AA Vikrant) & Kapell Bruke (Kiran Naidu) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. King Roger (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Bulls Ace (App) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Whiskey Martini (RB) & Dillon (Kuldeep Singh) 1-30, 1200/1-14, 800/57, 600/43, former pleased. Star Dancer (N Rawal) & Golden Faraska (App) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former looks well. Lightning Pearl (P Ajeeth K) & Due Diligence (App) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair worked well.

1400m:

Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Rule The World (P Ajeeth K) & Francis Bacon (App) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed.