Ruletheworld pleases in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Ruletheworld and Golden Fortune pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Ruletheworld (A Joshi) 57, 600/43, impressed. Mon General (SN Prasad) 58, 600/45, good. Yogya (App) 57, 600/44, pleased. Et Voici (P Ajeeth K) 58, 600/44, worked well. Heaven Can Wait (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, speedy. Paso Robles (C Umesh) 1-2, 600/45, shaped well. Midnight Dream (C Umesh) 1-1, 600/47, in good shape. Ultimate Risk (App) 59, 600/45, looks well. Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 1-1, 600/44, moved well. Yours Forever (App) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Blazing Speed (P Sai Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Ashwa Yashobali (SM Prasad) 58, 600/45, fit and well. Indian Urvasi (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Dimension (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Pontius Pilate (SM Prasad) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Francis Bacon (App) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Snow Castle (RB0 1-1, 600/45, not extended. Dippy Dip (P Ajeeth K) 58, 600/44, note. Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Highly Acclaimed (Jagdale) 59, 600/45, handy. Semper Fidelis (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Yogastha (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Reach The Heights (P Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Hope Is Eternal (App) 58, 600/44, good. Cowboys Delight (App) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Agenstern (Ritesh) & Elysian (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, former to note. Vallee Ikon (AA Vikrant) & Khan Sahib (RB) 59, 600/43, pair worked well. Star Of Tiara (C Umesh) & Miss Marvellous (App) 1-2, 600/47.5, former moved well. Spirituial (N Rawal) & Surseine (RB) 1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Hopscotch (RB) & Asgard (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Ashwa Arjun (App) 59, 600/43, note.

1000m:

Excelsior (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Golden Fortune (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased. Curcumin (Kuldeep Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Desert Moon (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Delmonico (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. Caledonia (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well Handsome Duo (App) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, moved well. Rikki Tikki Tavi (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Dillon (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Lockhart (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, good. Celtic Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, improving. Aristocrats Charm (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Apollo (SM Prasad) & Champian Bull (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) & Bombastic (R Ajinkya) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Satin Symphony (Ashad Asbar) & Rahil (Deepshanker) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved well. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) & Warrior Supreme (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Versallies (Kiran Naidu) & Ursula (RB) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, former moved well. Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) & Celeritas (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Angel Tesoro (AA Vikrant) & Honest Hunter (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, pair worked well.

1200m:

Silver Dollar (RB) & Ta Ta (AA Vikrant) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well.

