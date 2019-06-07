Ruling party cadre in upbeat mood in erstwhile Warangal district

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Warangal: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which won around 540 MPTCs of 781 MPTCs, bagged majority of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president posts on Friday in the erstwhile Warangal district that was divided into six districts including Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural,Jangaon, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

While the TRS won all the seven MPP president posts in Warangal Urban district, it secured 15 MPP president posts of the total16, as Congress managed to get one post. In Jangaon district, TRS bagged 10 MPP president posts total of 12, while the Congress got one seat. The election of MPP president for Tarigoppula was postponed as no one filed nomination for the co-opted member.

All eight MPP president posts were won by the TRS in Mulugu district. In Mangapet mandal, MPTC/ZPTC election was not held due to litigation over reservation.

While there are 16 MPP president posts in Mahabubabad district, TRS won 14 posts, Congress managed to win just two posts. Meanwhile, TRS has managed to get only five MPP president posts of 11 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Congress was able to win three posts, one was won by All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). In Mahadevpur mandal, election was not conducted as no nomination was filed for the co-opted member post, election was not in held in Palimela due to lack of quorum.

As the party bagged majority of the MPP president posts, the TRS party rank and file is in upbeat mood in the erstwhile Warangal district. Meanwhile, officials have made all arrangements for the election of Zilla Parishad chairpersons in six districts which is scheduled for June 8.

