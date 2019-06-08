Ruling party sweeps seats in erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Nalgonda: TRS has won Zilla Parishad chairperson posts of Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryapet in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the indirect elections held on Saturday.

Senior TRS leaders and Narketpally ZPTC candidate Banda Narender Reddy unanimously elected as Zilla Parishad chairperson of Nalgonda at a special meeting of Zilla Parishad held on Saturday. Neredygumma ZPTC canndiadte Irigi Peddaiah was unanimously elected vice-chairman of Zilla Parishad of Nalgonda.

Md Mosin Ali, a native of Aga Mothkur in Mandgulapally mandal, and Jhan Shastry, resident of Mandalapuram village in Nakrekal mandal, were elected as co-opted members of Zilla Parishad. Of the 31 ZPTCs in the district, TRS won 24 ZPTC seats and seven ZPTCs were won by Congress. Congress ZPTCs also attended the election.

After election was conducted through indirect method ie ZPTCs in support raised their hands, presiding officer and District Collector, Gaurav Uppal, announced Banda Nadrender Reddy as the chairman of Nalgonda Zilla Parishad.

Deputy Chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council, Nethi Vidhya sagar, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Devarakonda MLA R Ravindra Kumar Naik attended the special meeting.

Speaking to the media after his election, Narender Reddy said he would work for the development of the district in coordination with TRS MLA. He would also focus on solving the issues prevailed in Narketpally mandal, he added.

TRS ZPTC from Thungathurthy Gujja Deepika was unanimously elected as chairperson and Athmakur (S) ZPTC Gopagani Venkata Narayana Goud was elected as vice-chairman of Suryapet Zilla Parishad at a special meeting.

Meanwhile, Sk Jhani Miya and Sk Imran were elected as co-opted members of Zilla Parishad. Of total 23 ZPTCs in the district, 20 ZPTCs were won by TRS and three by Congress. Congress ZPTC members were absent the special meeting. As the number of ZPTC member required for quorum attended the meeting, presiding officer and the District Collector, D Amony Kumar conducted the election for ZP chairperson at a speial meeting. He presented the certificate of election to the elected Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Kodad MLA Bollam Malliah Yadav and Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore attended the special meeting.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Reddy said Zilla Parishad elections proved that the people of the State were supported the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reorganisation of the district was taken up by the Chief Minister to make administration more accessible to the people, he added. He exuded confidence that new Zilla Parishads would accelerate the development of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujja Deepika, who is the first chairman of Suryapet Zilla Parishad, said she was born and brought up in rural area and was aware of the issues faced by the villagers. She promised to strive to solve the issues. She thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao for providing an opportunity to her as Zilla Parishad chairperson. She also conveyed her thanks to ZPTCs and also people who voted to her Zilla Parishad elections.

Bommalaramaram ZPTC candidate Alimineti Sandeep Reddy was elected chairman of Zilla Parishad of Yadadri-Bhongir district and Thurkapally ZPTC candidate Dharavath Bikku was elected as vice-chairman, both are from TRS party.

Of the total 17 ZPTCs in the district, 12 ZPTCs were won by TRS and five by Congress. In the indirect elections, 12 ZPTCs were supported by TRS candidate Sandeep Reddy and five ZPTCs supported the Congress candidate and Alair ZPTC Dr nagesh, who was former MLA of Alair. Sandeep Reddy is son of former Minister of united AP late Alimineti Madhava Reddy.

