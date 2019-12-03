Rumana Sinha Sehgal does Hyderabad proud with Karmaveer Chakra

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Rumana Sinha Sehgal has done Telangana proud as she was conferred with the prestigious ‘Karmaveer Chakra’ in the silver category and the Global Fellowship Award instituted by iCONGO and the United Nations at the ReX ConcLIVE which was hosted in Noida from November 25 to 27. She was honoured for her tireless contribution towards creating a social impact and being a changemaker.

An engineer-turned-social entrepreneur, artist, writer, sculptor, poet, singer and a mother of two, that’s Rumana Sinha Sehgal for you. Hyderabad-based Rumana Sinha Sehgal who is the CEO and founder of Serendipity, is the first woman to receive the Karmaveer Chakra in the city.

“I’m indeed humbled and honoured to have received this prestigious award. I have always believed that ‘only actions define you’ and I hope to continue to gather the collective strength to serve humanity and the country first,” says Rumana who was crowned Mrs Universe 2018. Her zeal to serve the society was something she nurtured since childhood.

“I always thought of doing something for the society and environment, my father is from air force and my mother is a paediatrician. Also, coming from a cosmopolitan family helped me understand people from different cultures. It’s important to be down-to-earth,” adds Rumana.

Talking about her future plans, Rumana says, “I will be continuing my ongoing social initiatives, with the focus being women and child welfare, especially to stop domestic violence, child abuse and also menstrual hygiene, and further the impact across the world.”

The Karmaveer Chakra Award is a National People’s Award for Citizen Social Action and a global civilian honours instituted by the International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) in partnership with the United Nations. It is given to those people across the globe who show relentless courage by walking the path less trodden and initiating a wave of change in society.

