Rumours of fire scare in CM’s chopper wrong, KCR fine

Hyderabad: Social media platforms were agog with rumours on Tuesday about Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s safety after a television channel reported a fire scare in his helicopter.

The Chief Minister is safe, hale and hearty. It has been confirmed that smoke coming out of a bag containing a hand-held wireless set in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s helicopter while he was on the ground at Murmur in Ramagundam to lay the foundation stone for the lift irrigation project caused a mild flutter.

Security personnel who noticed the smoke immediately removed the bag from the chopper. The Chief Minister, who was participating in the function at the project site, is absolutely fine, sources said.

When Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s attention was drawn by Twitterati to the social media rumours, his initial reaction was “Is it true?” The Minister followed it up with another tweet immediately stating that he had checked up with the Chief Minister’s security who informed him that Chandrashekhar Rao was fine.

Chandrashekhar Rao is on a two-day tour of Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.