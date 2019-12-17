Run chicha run

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad has witnessed many fitness enthusiasts who hold and also participate in several marathons happening in the city. Many groups have also been formed to bring awareness on fitness and encourage running among people. Going a step forward are a few groups which hold night-runs for women alone as well. But the group Run Chichas has come up with a unique idea that has not been experimented with in the city ever.

This young group formed recently encourages people to run in lungis. Be it men or women, lungis is a must. “All the organisers of the group are a part of an adventure club. We also participated in several running events. But these running events were more for pro-level runners and so we thought of doing something different where the beginners also can have a fun run and get the kick of running,” Vinay Didla, a member of the group says.

Like the name Chicha itself suggests, the group were inspired by the dressing preferred by people in Old City. “We go to Old City a lot and half of our friends are from there. As lungi is worn a lot there and is also a Hyderabadi trademark, we came up with this idea,” he adds.

A group of 12 started the group just two months ago. The runs conducted by Run Chichas are free of cost and all that you have to bring is a lungi.

“We want to showcase that it is not difficult to even run in a lungi. It is equally comfortable as wearing anything else. Initially, it might be a little difficult, but once you get comfortable, it is very easy to run in lungis,” explains Vinay.

The group not only consists of men wearing lungi, but encourages women to wear a lungi and run for leisure. “It is a very different experience as it is the first time I’m wearing a lungi. Firstly I had to learn how to wear it and then how to be comfortable in it. Also, running is a bit difficult in a lungi. But it was a really fun and learning experience,” shares Tanjot Kaur, another organising member.

A man wearing a lungi is common, but a woman wearing a lungi and running on the road is an unusual sight. “People were surprised especially seeing women wearing lungis. Also, there were people who were stopping and looking at us,” shares Tanjot laughingly.

The group also has trained and certified first aiders and emergency responders to attend any kinds of emergencies while running in lungis. These Chichas are now planning for a big event with more promotion next year to encourage running for leisure.

