Run to create awareness on Osteoporosis held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the World Osteoporosis Day 2019, SLG Hospitals on Sunday organised a 5K Run and a free health camp.

The prorammes were aimed to spread awareness on Osteoporosis and the risks involved due to weak bone quality among the ageing population. A total of 500 people got screened for bone density and quality as part of the free camp organised in the hospital premises, according to a press release.

Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men aged 50 years and over were at the risk of suffering an osteoporotic fracture, the hospital said. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and fragile and they break easily – even as a result of a minor fall, a bump, a sneeze, or a sudden movement. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can be life-threatening and a major cause of pain and long-term disability.

Dr Ram Paparao, CEO, and Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior consultant-Orthopedics, SLG Hospitals said, “In addition to treating people for the ailments, we works proactively towards creating awareness on various aspects of health. Our free camp is very crucial mainly for the aged section of our society who often tend to ignore the risks due to lack of awareness.”

Fractures due to Osteoporosis have a devastating impact on millions of people worldwide and results in enormous socio-economic costs to society and healthcare systems, a press release from the hospital said. Despite effective medical advances to reduce fractures, a minority among men and women actually receive the treatment.

